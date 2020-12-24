×
Meghan Markle Styled This Classic Knee-High Boot For the Family’s 2020 Christmas Card

By Elisa Lewittes
In keeping with the holiday tradition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a heart-warming Christmas card photo with all of the family members inside their son’s new playhouse wearing denim – juxtaposing Meghan’s contrasting shoes.

The revealed cover showed that Markle chose a classic button-down shirt with long sleeves and a tailored collar. She teamed it with a pair of blue jeans and finished off the ensemble with brown knee-high riding boots. Prince Harry also appears to be wearing a similar pair of blue denim trousers with a collared shirt. Their son, Archie, appeared to be a mirror image of his father and wore a more casual version of his parents’ ensemble. The 1-year-old teamed his pair of jeans with a dark blue zip-up hoodie sweatshirt, a tee underneath, and blue and white socks to tie together the cozy look.

meghan markle, meghan markle style, meghan markle la
Meghan Markle in Los Angeles, April 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

The duchess is known for her chic yet practical footwear choices. With her daytime looks, she often pairs her jeans and trousers with sneakers, pointed-toe flats, or timeless boot silhouettes. Some of the former actress’ go-to shoe styles include iconic sneaker models from Adidas and Veja, pointed-toe flats from Rothy’s and Sarah Flint, and the Stuart Weitzman Brooks booties. For more formal occasions, Markle has selected various pumps from designers, such as Jimmy Choo and Aquazurra, with the Manolo Blahnik BB pumps serving as a fixture styled with her elevated looks.

With this riding boot styling, the California native has further confirmed this season’s must-have knee-high boot trend. This timeless shoe model is having a moment in 2020 with celebrities from Heidi Klum and Jennifer Lopez to Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski often spotted in the footwear silhouette.

Refresh your wardrobe with this buzzy-yet-classic boot and shop similar riding boot options below.

