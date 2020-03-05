Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Pops in Electric Blue Victoria Beckham Dress & Her Go-To Pumps at Endeavor Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Meghan Markle was hard to miss tonight.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared at the Endeavor Awards in London tonight wearing a bold electric blue dress from Victoria Beckham. The dress had short sleeves and hit at about the knee; it retails for $1,285 on Farfetch.com.

Meghan Markle in a Victoria Beckham dress at the Endeavor Awards, March 5.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle, navy pumps, manolo blahnik bb pumps, celebrity style, endeavor awards, march 2020,
A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s navy heels.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For footwear, Meghan appeared to be clad in one of her go-tos, the Manolo Blahnik BB — a silhouette named after the French movie star Brigitte Bardot. The BB features a classic pointed-toe, a low-cut topline and a 4-inch stiletto heel. It retails on Nordstrom.com for $665.

Manolo Blahnik BB pump.
The Manolo Blahnik BB pump.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
In a 2018 FN interview, Manolo Blahnik revealed he is a big fan of the royal who often wears his name on her soles.

Meghan has an incredible charisma, she’s sophisticated and elegant with touches of the New York girls but not so uptight. She moves well but is also pleasant and warm. And warmth and kindness are what we all need at the moment,” Blahnik said.

Meghan Markle in a Victoria Beckham dress at the Endeavor Awards, March 5.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The former “Suits” star owns Blahnik’s shoes in a number of colorways, most often choosing neutral colorways such as navy or black.

Apart from Manolo, Meghan’s favorite designer shoe brands include Aquazzura, Sarah Flint and Tamara Mellon. She has also been spotted in more affordable silhouettes from labels such as Rothy’s, Veja and Sam Edelman.

If you’re into the duchess’ navy pump look but $625 is out of your price range, consider shopping one of the affordable alternatives we’ve rounded up below.

