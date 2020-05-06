Meghan Markle Reads to Archie For His First 1st Birthday in a Never-Before-Seen Video

Today marks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s 1st birthday.

To celebrate, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Save the Children UK, an organization working to raise funds for families and children hit hardest by the health pandemic, to read Archie a book for its “Save With Stories” campaign. In a photo and video taken by Prince Harry himself, Markle sat with Archie in her lap as she read him the children’s book “Duck! Rabbit!”

The duchess smiled down at her 1-year-old boy while lounging back in a denim button-up blouse with white khaki shorts while Archie was dressed in an all-white onesie. Markle’s top resembles the $78 J.Crew Everyday Chambray style that she previously wore before her days a duchess.

Meghan Markle reads to her son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. CREDIT: Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK/Shutterstock

The organization shared the video of the reading and explained in the caption that “by donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection.”

While we didn’t get a glimpse of Markle’s footwear in the clip, the duchess typically favors a stylish range of brands. Oftentimes, the former actress dons sleek pumps from Aquazzura, Sarah Flint and Stuart Weitzman, but also owns a variety of casual styles from brands like Veja, Adidas and Rothy’s.

For Archie’s first birthday, both Kensington Royal and The Royal Family celebrated with throwback posts of the young royal on their respective Instagram accounts.

