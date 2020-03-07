Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Just Wore These Two Luxury Brands for the Second Time This Week

By Elisa Lewittes
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in LondonMountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 07 Mar 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London today, wearing color-coordinated ensembles and timeless footwear styles.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 07 Mar 2020

For the event, Markle wore a red gown, which the royal reporters claim is from the designer, Safiyaa. The gown features a fitted silhouette with cape-style sleeves and a slit from the knee to the hemline. She paired the ensemble with coordinating Aquazzura pumps. The shoes appear to be the brand’s Purist Pumps, which are new for this season in the vivid red suede colorway shown here. They feature a full outer suede construction with a 3.7-inch heel and a leather sole. The shoes are available on Farfetch now and retail for $625.

She accessorized the monochrome look with a red clutch from Manolo Blahnik and dark, dangling earrings.

From recent appearances, it is clear that the Duchess of Sussex is an avid wearer of Aquazzara heels. On March 5, while attending a private event, she was seen wearing the brand’s Mae pump in the black suede colorway with pearl detailing along the sides. The same day, the former actress was also spotted in a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry 4th Endeavour Fund Awards, Mansion House, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Their Royal Highnesses celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded on the night: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and The Community Impact Award, a brand-new award for this year

While attending the Endeavor Fund Awards on Thursday, Markle wore a Victoria Beckham dress with coordinating Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in a denim blue suede colorway. For this event, she chose to accessorize her outfit with a clutch from British designer Stella McCartney. On this occasion, Prince Harry coordinated his ensemble and wore a blue suit.

For the Mountbatten Festival, the couple’s looks complimented each other as well, with Prince Harry wearing his red Captin General of Royal Marines Uniform.

From this week’s sightings, we see Markle’s affinity for designer labels. She continues to be an avid wearer of Aquazurra and Manolo Blahnik, and also is known for her diverse shoe collection, which includes more affordable designers such as Sarah Flint and Rothy’s.

Below, shop this more affordable alternative from this Markle-beloved brand.

