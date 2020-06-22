Megan Thee Stallion Gives Her Thong & Thigh-Highs Some Texas Flair With a Cowgirl Hat

Megan Thee Stallion is ready for another “Hot Girl Summer.”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old “Savage” hit maker posed in a head-turning ensemble with some Southern flair. Megan Thee Stallion sported a white crop top with a tie detailing at the hem, teamed with a matching thong. For footwear, the entertainer selected thigh-high zebra-print boots that featured embellished detailing. She completed the outfit with layered necklaces and a white cowboy hat, the latter of which was a nod to her Texas roots.

Megan Thee Stallion captioned her post: “So is outside officially open or?” Her video received more than 860,000 likes and was viewed over 2.2 million times within the first 18 hours of posting.

The performer also took to the social media platform to share a Father’s Day post dedicated to her late dad, writing “best dad in the world, my first best friend, my partner in crime when my mom would fuss at us… He passed when I was 15 but I still apply every lesson he taught me at an early age in my life to this day! I miss you every day.”

Related Jenna Dewan's Leggings Match Her Nike Sneakers for a Father's Day Stroll Cardi B Look Fierce in Green Python Minidress & 5-Inch Stilettos for Father's Day With Offset Carrie Underwood Models a Patterned Bikini From Her Own Line -- and Offers a Peek Inside Her Unique Closet

While she’s best known for her music, Megan Thee Stallion has also landed a number of high-profile deals in the fashion space. She has worked with Puma and appeared in a campaign in November 2019 to promote the Cali Sport sneaker. Additionally, the 5-foot-10 star announced a jeans collaboration with Fashion Nova this spring, featuring styles specifically for tall girls. What’s more, Megan Thee Stallion was tapped by Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand to star in its summer ’20 campaign.

To put together her ensembles for red carpets and other public appearances, Megan Thee Stallion coordinates with EJ King, a seasoned celebrity stylist who has also worked with well-known clients including Teyana Taylor and Karrueche Tran. King has styled Megan Thee Stallion in show-stopping looks from labels such as Versace, Bryan Hearns and Coach, as well as soaring heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Schutz.

Below, we’ve rounded up some styles to help you achieve a similar look to Megan Thee Stallion’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Quene Essentials Classic Cattleman Straw Cowboy Hat, $31.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Tilly’s Sky and Sparrow Knot Front Women’s Top, $19.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Shekini Women’s Bikini Thong, $18.

Click through the gallery to see photos of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more celebrities wearing boots during the summer.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.