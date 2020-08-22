Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Thong Sandals After Revealing She Was Shot in the Feet

Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she was shot in the feet — but the rapper isn’t letting that stop her from showing them off in creative ways.

On Thursday in an Instagram live session, she accused Canadian rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet, while the duo was out in Los Angeles on July 12, making a round of house parties that included a stop to Kylie Jenner’s home.

Now, in a cover story and photo shoot for Variety magazine, the “WAP” rapper is proving that not even foot surgery will stop her from celebrating her success — and wearing high heels.

“I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” the rapper told Variety (in an interview that was conducted before she publicly accused Lanez of shooting her). “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

For the cover shoot, which was styled by Jason Bolden, Stallion showed strength in a bodycon black dress with long sleeves and a cutout open neckline. The minimalist look was paired with black square-toed stiletto heels with a thong toe strap and plenty of coverage to cover up parts of her feet. In a few of the shots, the “Girls In The Hood” singer also finished off the look with a glossy brown snakeskin coat. Another look had the rapper in a glossy black Balmain gown and thigh-high velvet boots by Balenciaga.

Watch on FN

In each shot, Stallion wears footwear that cleverly hides parts of her feet. In another shot, she lies on her back on a pile of apple boxes wearing a pair of oversized thigh-high boots in a glossy coated camel leather. The scrunchy boots completely hide her feet with a closed pointed toe.

With the blockbuster success of her song “WAP” with fellow rapper Cardi B, Stallion is showing no signs of slowing down, especially when it comes to fashion. In late July, Stallion opted for another show-stopping black ensemble for the virtual BET Awards, wearing with a leather bra and lace-up boots. Earlier this month, she showed off a full denim outfit with coordinating stilettos for a new Coach campaign.

Shop Megan Thee Stallion’s Thong Heels

To buy: Franco Sarto Nina By Sarto thong mules, $74.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales Sandalswa

To buy: Sigerson Morrison Kaliska high-heeled thong sandal, $210 (was $350).

To buy: Vaneli Melea thong leather sandal, $107.