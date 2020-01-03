Can’t Wait for Coachella? Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Puma Video Now

Shortly before the announcement that “Hot Girl Summer” singer Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at the anticipated Coachella festival in April 2020, the artist posted a new video for Puma on her Instagram feed.

The short clip, captioned “New decade same @puma fam” with three fire sign emoticons, shows that the music star remains committed to her partnership with the athletic brand, and also that many of 2019’s hottest trends will continue to stay relevant as we head into the new year.

In the Instagram video, Megan is wearing a light and bright pink tracksuit with “PUMA” written on the sleeves in black text over a white background, paired with a Puma black sports bra underneath.

But the true star of the ensemble is a pair of the brand’s Cali sport sneakers. The shoe has a white leather upper with light pink and gray suede overlay accents. The clip is part of the 24-year-old rapper’s first campaign with Puma, which launched back in November 2019.

Megan Thee Stallion has been riding high thanks to her viral hit, and this upcoming debut at Coachella cements her place as a major player in the music industry.

Additionally, the festival, which has become known for its integration of music and fashion, will give the rising star a chance to show off her sartorial style.

Some recent statement looks have included her Richard Quinn multi-print bodysuit look, which she paired with a metallic silver Louis Vuitton bag, and her shimmering silver bodysuit ensemble with garter straps, fishnets, and a fur-like coat over the top.