Megan Thee Stallion Goes Edgy in the Desert in Leather Bra, Hot Pants & Fierce Lace-Up Boots for BET Awards

The BET Awards may have been held remotely this year, but Megan Thee Stallion still brought her fashion A-game — both for her performance and on the virtual red carpet.

The 25-year-old entertainer performed her hit “Savage” from the desert alongside a slew of backup dancers. She wore a bondage-inspired leather bra and hot pants custom-designed by Ashton Michael, known for his appearance on Netflix’s “Next in Fashion. (Michael has also created on-stage looks for the likes of Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello and Beyoncé.)

For footwear, Megan Thee Stallion selected desert-ready boots with a trending lug sole. The lace-up silhouette went just up to the knee.

On the BET Awards’ virtual red carpet, Megan Thee Stallion made a splash in a Grayscale look. She selected the label’s Velvet Top and Velvet Dip Skirt — the former of which costs $30 and the latter of which sells for $95 on the brand’s site. The hip-hop star’s footwear wasn’t readily visible.

As usual, Megan Thee Stallion put together her show-stopping ensembles with the assistance of her friend and stylist, EJ King. A seasoned celebrity stylist, King has worked with the likes of Teyana Taylor and Karrueche Tran.

Although she is known best for her music, Megan Thee Stallion has also landed a number of high-profile deals in the fashion space. She has worked with Puma and starred in a campaign in November 2019 to promote the Cali Sport sneaker. Additionally, the 5-foot-10 star announced a collaboration with Fashion Nova this spring, offering jeans for tall girls. Further, Megan Thee Stallion was also tapped to appear in the summer ’20 campaign for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.

Megan Thee Stallion was nominated for five BET Awards, tied with Roddy Ricch and behind only Drake (6). She took home two trophies, winning the Viewer’s Choice award for her “Hot Girl Summer” video and snagging the Female Hip-Hop Artist of the Year honor. Megan Thee Stallion was one of several boldface names to perform on last night’s broadcast, which also featured performances by Chloe x Halle, Usher and Alicia Keys, to name a few. The show was hosted by “Insecure” star Amanda Seales.