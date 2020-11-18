×
Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Denim for All in New Inclusive Fashion Nova Collaboration

By Claudia Miller
Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova are coming together to provide stylish pieces for all shapes and sizes.

Ahead of the release of her new album, the “Savage” singer joined forces with the fashion and lifestyle brand for a fleshed-out, 106-piece capsule filled with bodysuits, tops, stylish pants, chic dresses, outerwear and a special line of denim. Ranging in price from just $25 to $200, the Fashion Nova x Megan Thee Stallion collection launches today at FashionNova.com.

In addition to must-have apparel —  think bold corsets and daring dresses — Megan Thee Stallion’s collection also includes pieces designed for all body types. The rapper, who measures in at 5-feet-10-inches tall, made sure her capsule featured crafted denim specially made to fit consumers who are 5-feet-9-inches or taller.

Megan Thee Stallion in pieces from her new Fashion Nova collaboration.
Watch on FN

“Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love,” said Megan Thee Stallion in a release for the collection. “Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights. If you’re a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now.”

Megan Thee Stallion (L) in pieces from her new Fashion Nova collaboration.
“This collection was inspired by Megan’s unwavering confidence, fearless style, and infectious personality,” added Fashion Nova CEO and founder, Richard Saghian in a statement. “Every piece was meticulously designed with exceptional fabrics in a variety of looks and prints to make our customer stand out and feel empowered and we are excited to finally bring our creative collaboration with her to life for everyone to experience.”

Megan Thee Stallion in pieces from her new Fashion Nova collaboration.
While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry on top of her Fashion Nova line. Most recently, she starred in Coach’s spring ’21 presentation alongside Kaia Gerber and Kate Moss and previously appeared in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019. The rapper also made appearances in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s ads for its summer ’20 and Holiday ’20 campaigns.

She also served as a judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary” which premiered on the platform in May; the series is a voguing competition inspired by the underground ballroom community. With members from different “houses” competing for a $100,000 prize, Megan The Stallion serves as a judge for the battles alongside actress Jameela Jamil, celebrity stylist Law Roach and dancer Leiomy Maldonado, also known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue.”

Click through the gallery to discover more of Megan Thee Stallion’s impressive style evolution throughout the years.

