Megan Thee Stallion Goes Full 2000s in Bootcut Jeans, a Denim Bustier & Braided Heels

Megan Thee Stallion teased her newest Fashion Nova collaboration with a special pair of jeans.

Modeling a bustier-style denim top and glowing white braided heels, the “WAP” star showed off new sample designs from Fashion Nova in a shredded pair of 2000s-style bootcut jeans.

The rapper’s deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20 took inspiration from her 5-foot-10-inch frame with a collection designed for taller figures and it seems her upcoming collection with the retailer will do the same. In the caption, the rapper wrote: “oh yeah and remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnova to make jeans for tall women These are the first samples coming soon.”

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. Most recently, she starred in Coach’s spring ’21 presentation alongside Kaia Gerber and Kate Moss and previously appeared in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019. Additionally, the rapper made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign.

Megan Thee Stallion in an organic cotton trench and kitten heels for the “Coach Forever” spring ’21 virtual show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach