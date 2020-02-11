Megan The Stallion Does Tonal Dressing in the Front Row at Coach’s NYFW Show

At today’s Coach runway show for its fall ’20 collection, it was hard to know where to concentrate first. At the models that paraded down the runway in a bevy of buttery leather trenches, shirts and dresses? At a performance given by the inimitable Debbie Harry? Or toward the front row that was packed with Coach’s most famous fans. It was the latter that offers plenty of outfit inspiration, particularly where Megan The Stallion is concerned.

Jon Batiste, Paloma Elsesser, Michael B. Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion in the front row at the Coach show fall ’20 CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Previously at the spring ’20 runway show for Coach in September, and right off a Hot Girl Summer, the singer sat next to Anna Winter in the front row. Only months later would Megan come to front Coach’s holiday campaign. Today Megan returned to Coach alongside her fellow brand ambassadors, including Michael B. Jordan. For the occasion, she opted for an unabashedly bold, head-to-toe red ensemble — dress, tights, shoes and bag each matching, lending to the impactful look. On her feet Megan wore Aquazzura Wild Thing Sandals which are now sold out, but retailed for $785.

Zoey Deutch and Camila Morrone in the front row at the Coach show fall ’20 CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka in the front row at the Coach show fall ’20 CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Other familiar faces in the front row included Zoey Deutch in a mod leather mini dress and tall, white boots. As well as model Camila Morrone in turtleneck-and-trench combination. Additionally tennis star Naomi Osaka was close by, having swapped trainers for a sleek pair of snakeskin boots, casually paired with jeans.

