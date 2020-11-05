Megan Thee Stallion Gets All Dolled Up in Barely-There Sandals for Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna tapped a familiar face to star in her Savage x Fenty holiday collection.

Megan Thee Stallion returned to model for the brand this season, donning a series of daringly chic looks for Rihanna’s lingerie brand. In one outfit shared by the label on Instagram last night, the “WAP” rapper combined the Savage x Fenty $65 Balconette bra with a coordinating red lace thong that retails for $23 at Savagex.com.

The brand captiopned the post: “Periodt. #SavageXTheeStallion #TisTheSavage.”

To elevate the ensemble, Thee Stallion then laced up a set of wild sandals. Set atop a lifted heel, the thin-strap pair came with sleek pointed-toe base with a metallic finish as it wrapped up the length of the rapper’s calf.

In another ensemble posing for Rihanna’s brand, the “Savage” songstress showed off her matching black lace set with unique white accents as she coordinated the pieces with thigh-high stockings. The whole set including the pearl adornments can be yours for $143 on the brand’s website.

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. Most recently, she starred in Coach’s spring ’21 presentation alongside Kaia Gerber and Kate Moss and previously appeared in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019. The rapper first made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s ads for its summer ’20 campaign.

She also served as a judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary” which premiered on the platform in May; the series is a voguing competition inspired by the underground ballroom community. With members from different “houses” competing for a $100,000 prize, Megan The Stallion serves as a judge for the battles alongside actress Jameela Jamil, celebrity stylist Law Roach and dancer Leiomy Maldonado, also known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue.”

