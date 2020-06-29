Matt Damon’s Ruggedly Cool Look Includes a Classic T-Shirt & Chunky Boots

Matt Damon is a master of everything from award-winning movies to cool everyday style — with a rugged twist.

The “Good Will Hunting” actor ventured out in Los Angeles wearing a classic white T-shirt with relaxed faded black straight-leg jeans. His accessories of choice included a striped hat as well as sunglasses and a protective face mask.

Matt Damon steps out in Los Angeles, June 28. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer view of Matt Damon’s boots. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Damon gave the simple ensemble a more rugged feel with the addition of sleek boots. The chunky-soled silhouette featured a treaded outsole with a lace-up front and a stacked heel. With exposed stitching and a patent sheen, the shoes dressed up the look more than a potential choice of sneakers or sandals.

Matt Damon steps out in Los Angeles, June 28. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Matt Damon’s boots. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Golden Globe winner was not alone in the outing as he was joined by his wife of 15 years, Luciana Damon. The mom of four chose a summery dress in a floral print to wear under her zip-up hoodie. She completed the ensemble with sky-high espadrille wedges, which boasted a closed-toe and ankle-wrap detail. With its 4-inch heel and canvas fabric, the style resembled the signature Carina silhouette from Castañer, which sells for $170 from Net-a-Porter.

Matt Damon and wife Luciana out and about in Los Angeles, June 28. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

All-black footwear is the go-to for the Damon. The New Englander has stepped out twice in the past few weeks wearing the same set of monochromatic suede boots to run errands in Los Angeles. Paired both times with jeans and a T-shirt, the boots come from Ugg and feature the brand’s signature moisture-wicking sheepskin interior. Called the Neumel, the boots retail for $130, with sizes available on Ugg.com.

Matt Damon out and about to Los Angeles, June 15. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Matt Damon out and about to Los Angeles, May 31. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

