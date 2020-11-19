Mariah Carey Brings the Christmas Spirit in a Glittering Dress & Towering Red Platforms

Break out your best dresses and hang up your holiday wreaths because Christmas is coming — and no one knows how to celebrate jolly St. Nick like Mariah Carey.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer announced the news of her upcoming Christmas special for Apple TV yesterday and pulled out all the stops to share the festivities.

The promotion for the special features Carey herself posed atop an ornamental wreath in a glittering red gown; the high-slit design came matched to a set of towering cherry-red platform sandals.

Highlighting a lifted front with a squared-off toe and a coordinating stiletto heel, Carey’s footwear of choice bears a strong resemblance to Saint Laurent’s Tribute sandals. The lipstick-red pair comes with a whopping 5.25-inch heel with a sturdy T strap connecting the pieces together; you can find the colorful pair retailing on sale down from $945 to $519 at Neiman Marcus.

Mariah Carey has earned herself a reputation as a master of Christmas, continuously associated with the holiday thanks to her hit vocals and festive themed albums. This year, the singer leaned into her title even more as she kicked off the start of the holiday season with a humourous Instagram video. Marking the transition from Halloween to winter, Carey could be seen in a red one-piece pajama look as she announced “It’s time.”

When it comes to her style around the holidays, Carey doesn’t disappoint either. Last year, the “Always Be My Baby” musician starred in an Amazon Music mini-documentary for the holiday and opted for a recognizable set of heels for the occasion. Amina Muaddi, FNAA’s 2019 Designer of the Year, revealed in 2019 that Carey chose to wear her Begum see-through PVC pumps, embellished with a crystal ornament, for her video with Amazon Music. The singer then paired the luxe heels with a festive red off-the-shoulder gown.

When she isn’t in holiday attire, you can still find Mariah Carey in formal wear such as leopard print Christian Louboutin pumps, glittering Alexandre Vauthier gown and Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.

