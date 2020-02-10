Margot Robbie Chooses Vintage Chanel on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Margot Robbie wound down her award show tour in a stunning and sleek Chanel dress tonight on the Oscars red carpet tonight at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.

Margot Robbie on the 2020 Red Carpet CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” actress arrived to the red carpet dressed to the nines. Robbie donned a sleek sleeveless black dress that featured a V-neck with pleated detailing. The gown draped down below Robbie’s feet. The star gave her look a pop of color with a lighter blue pendant which was surrounded by other sparkling gems and a pearl that dangled down the top of her dress.

Margot Robbie wears Chanel at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She gave her look a unique touch with the bow-shaped sleeves.

Zazie Beetz on the 2020 Red Carpet CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Zazie Beetz arrived in a stunning black two piece ensemble by Thom Browne. The “Joker” actress wore a sequined black corset top with a thick-cut fringe at the bottom. The top was paired with a matching midi-skirt. On her feet, she wore a pair of black sparkly slingback pumps with a pointed toe and thin stiletto heel. She accessorized with a diamond choker with dangling detailing and emerald embellishments.

See more celebrity arrivals on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Want More?

Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman + More Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the ‘Bombshell’ Premiere

Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in a Billowing Bronze Dress & Gold Heels on the Red Carpet