Margot Robbie Chooses Vintage Chanel on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

By Hanna McNeila
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie wound down her award show tour in a stunning and sleek Chanel dress tonight on the Oscars red carpet tonight at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.

Margot Robbie, Oscars, Academy awards, Red Carpet, 2020
Margot Robbie on the 2020 Red Carpet
The “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” actress arrived to the red carpet dressed to the nines. Robbie donned a sleek sleeveless black dress that featured a V-neck with pleated detailing. The gown draped down below Robbie’s feet. The star gave her look a pop of color with a lighter blue pendant which was surrounded by other sparkling gems and a pearl that dangled down the top of her dress.

Margot Robbie, Oscars, Academy awards, Red Carpet, 2020
Margot Robbie wears Chanel at the 2020 Oscars.
She gave her look a unique touch with the bow-shaped sleeves.

Zazie Beetz, Oscars, Academy Awards, 2020
Zazie Beetz on the 2020 Red Carpet
Elsewhere, Zazie Beetz arrived in a stunning black two piece ensemble by Thom Browne. The “Joker” actress wore a sequined black corset top with a thick-cut fringe at the bottom. The top was paired with a matching midi-skirt. On her feet, she wore a pair of black sparkly slingback pumps with a pointed toe and thin stiletto heel. She accessorized with a diamond choker with dangling detailing and emerald embellishments.

