Margot Robbie Goes Retro in a Plunging Jumpsuit & Strappy Sandals on ‘Tonight Show’

Margot Robbie is making a case for ’70s fashion.

For an appearance last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Robbie wore a plunging Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit that looked straight out of the era. She wore a cornflower blue moire faile wide-leg jumpsuit from the label’s spring ’20 collection.

Margot Robbie wears an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit and Jimmy Choo Minny sandals on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

A close-up shot of Margot Robbie’s Jimmy Choo Minny sandals. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

For footwear, the “I, Tonya” star kept things simple, choosing Jimmy Choo’s celebrity-favorite Minny sandal, a silhouette with fans aplenty including Emma Stone, Emily Ratajkowski, Charlize Theron and Chrissy Teigen. The Minny is a classic strappy sandals, with a leather upper and stiletto heel. Farfetch.com has a silver pair similar to Robbie’s on sale for about $500, or 35% off the $795 retail price tag.

Robbie is in the middle of a press tour to promote her new film “Birds of Prey,” which premieres on Feb. 7. She is putting together her chic ensembles with the assistance of wardrobe stylist Kate Young, who also works with Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller. It’s no surprise that Robbie went with a more understated shoe for her “Tonight Show” appearance, as that’s Young’s MO.

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” she told FN in 2019. “I use iconic, simple shoes.”

While the Jimmy Choo Minny has a luxury price tag, consider buying one of the pairs below to get a similar look for less.

