Maren Morris Keeps the Neon Trend Alive at the ACM Awards in Versace and Orange Sophia Webster Sandals

Maren Morris brought some color to the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards. The “Bones” singer was seen in Nashville earlier in the evening on Wednesday, rehearsing for her ACM Awards performance.

Morris took the stage in Versace’s spring ’20 floral print collared v-neck dress, seen in bright orange and pink neon. She paired the dress with Sophia Webster Nicole sandals, also in neon orange. The shoes are a simple sandal silhouette, offering a barely-there look. A version of this style can be found in pink croc for $350.

Maren Morris rehearsing for the ACM Awards 2020 in Versace and Sophia Webster heels. CREDIT: CBS/Brent Harrinton

Morris later hit the ACM Awards socially-distanced red carpet in the same outfit.

Last year, Morris walked the 2018 red carpet in an equally memorable outfit. She looked stylish in a mermaid-esque Christian Siriano dress with a strapless neckline. Morris completed her look with silver ankle-strap sandals from Casadei.

Tonight, she is nominated for the Female Artist of the Year Award tonight alongside Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini.

Watch on FN

Ballerini took the stage earlier in the award show to perform her single “Hole in the Bottle,” wearing a colorful look as well. She wore a red and pink Raisa Vanessa outfit in sparkly sequins. The designer ensemble featured sculptural shoulder pads, long sleeves and a miniskirt with a draped sash. She paired the dress with matching kitten heel Western boots. The shoes were also adorned with red leopard print in sequin.

Other performers at this year’s ACM Awards include Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert and more.

To see FN’s picks of the most-fashionable female country artists of all time, click through the gallery.