Maren Morris Wears Sheer Lace Robe, High-Waisted Silk Shorts & Towering Platforms at the CMA Awards

Maren Morris at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.

Maren Morris hit the 2020 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, wearing a lace ensemble and towering heels.

“The Bones” singer opted for a sheer, floor-length flowing robe detailed in lace. Underneath, she wore high-waisted silk shorts and a matching bustier bra in black. To complete the look, Morris chose Stuart Weitzman’s black satin Bonita platform strappy sandals.

Maren Morris in Stuart Weitzman platforms at the 2020 CMA Awards in Nashville. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Morris was accompanied on the red carpet with husband Ryan Hurd. For his look, the fellow country singer went with stylish tux by Dolce and Gabbana. Sans tie or bow, Hurd’s suit jacket tied at the waist rather than featuring a traditional button. He completed the look with boots by Bruno Magli.

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd at The 54th Annual CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

So far, Morris has won the Single Record of the Year trophy for “The Bones” during the 54th Annual CMA Awards as well as the award for Song of the Year. She is nominated in five categories tonight and is also set to hit the stage later in the evening.

Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nods, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, while Crocs collaborator Luke Combs follows with six. Other nominees include Carrie Underwood, Justin Bieber, Eric Church and Keith Urban.

