Madison Beer Elevates Her Tie-Dye Sweats With a Spaghetti-Strap Cami & Nikes

Madison Beer loves Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The singer was spotted yet again in the all-white kicks in Los Angeles on Tuesday. For this occasion, she wore a matching tie-dyed sweatshirt and sweatpants ensemble.
Beer paired the Nikes with white socks, which she tucked her pants into, as well as a white camisole tank top that appeared from under her sweatshirt. She completed the look with a face mask and gold hoop earrings.
Last month, Beer sported the same Nike sneakers with a pair of bike shorts and similar white crew socks. Although, when she’s not in her beloved Air Force 1s, Beer can often be found in accessibly price footwear from Dr. Martens and Air Jordan, as well as designer kicks from Balenciaga and Dior.
In three days, Beer is expected to drop her newest single, “Baby,” with the accompanying music video. She teased a clip from it on Instagram where she can be seen in a look opposite of her most recent street style outfits. For the music video, she’s wearing a white, strapless minidress and high-heeled feather-adorned sandals with matching gloves.
Beer, who has 20 million Instagram followers, is no a stranger to the fashion world. She’s appeared on the front row at many shows, including Off-White, Cushnie et Ochs, Ralph & Russo and Balmain. In addition, she’s partnered with a handful of companies, such as appearing in ad campaigns for American Eagle and Missguided, the latter of which she partnered with on a collection in 2018. In addition, Beer teamed up with Asos in 2019 to create a style edit of her favorite looks.
