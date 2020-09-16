Madison Beer Pairs Sold-Out Chrome Hearts Hoodie With Off-White Sneakers for Casual Dinner Ensemble

Madison Beer opted for a casual, ultra-trendy streetwear look when she went out for dinner last night at BOA restaurant in New Jersey. She wore the sold-out and highly sought-after Chrome Hearts x Matty Boy Space Blue Hoodie styled with simple black leggings, an Evolve Together Milan black face mask, and a fuzzy leopard-print handbag.

The sweatshirt features flame detailing on the sleeves with the Chrome Hearts and ‘SPACE’ logos on the front and back, respectively. This limited edition item is going for upwards of $1,400 on resale marketplaces such as Grailed. The three-ply face masks Beer is wearing comes with reusable storage packaging and are sold in packs of 7 or 30. They retail for $9 to $36 on evolvetogether.com.

A closer look at the shoes. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA For footwear, the singer polished off the look with a pair of Off White x Air Jordan 1 high-top sneakers.

While these shoes are now only available on the resale market for upwards of $3,000 on sites like GOAT and Poshmark, the Off White Off-Court 3.0 sneakers offer a similar look and are still available. They feature an all-white leather upper with the brand’s signature logo detail in black and green topstitching on the sides. These shoes also have a padded toe with an embroidered logo, perforated toe detail, and text reading “SHOELACES” on the laces. They retail for $560 and can be purchased on SSENSE.com.

Other celebrity fans of Virgil Abloh’s footwear include the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Last week, both siblings were spotted wearing styles from the Off White x Nike collaboration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore the Off White x Nike Dunk Low sneakers in the ‘University Red’ colorway and styled the shoes with a pair of red leather pants, a black cropped top, and a coordinating red Bottega Veneta handbag.

Her 24-year-old sister opted for a more athleisure-inspired look when styling the shoes to meet up for lunch with fellow model, Hailey Baldwin. She wore the Off White x Nike Zoom Mercurial sneakers with a neon yellow sports bra and high-waisted black leggings.

To emulate these celebrities’ cool streetwear style, shop these similar sneakers below.

