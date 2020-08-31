Madison Beer Raises the Stakes in a Cutout Sheer Minidress & Sky-High Platforms at MTV VMAs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Madison Beer raised the bar with her standout look at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Pictured at the pre-recorded show last night, the “Baby” singer took the stage to help give out an award in the chicest little black dress. The peek-a-boo cutout Mugler number featured a sheer overlay on top of a black bodysuit design with a high collar and paneled sleeves.

The style came complete with a towering set of sandals, courtesy of Stuart Weitzman.

Beer opted for the brand’s Nudist Hollywood platform silhouette in a sleek black satin colorway, continuing the monochromatic appeal of her look. The style is set atop a lifted front toe, teetering at about 2-inches in height, along with an almost 5-inch stiletto heel to round out the design. Though the style is currently sold out, you can find similar lifted designs from the brand for $425 at StuartWeitzman.com.

When she isn’t in bold on-stage looks, it is one special Nike sneaker that has captured the young singer’s heart. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

In addition to low-top Nike sneakers and lifted sandals, Madison Beer loves to loop in designer duds from the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Redemption; her everyday style also includes more affordable pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Converse, Wrangler and more. On top of her own personal fashion repertoire, Beer can be found on the front row for major fashion shows such as Off-White and Ralph & Russo as well as in ad campaigns for American Eagle, Missguided and ASOS.

Achieve Madison Beer’s bold and lifted footwear moment with these next platform pairs.

To Buy: Aldo Madalene Heels, $40 (was $85).

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Hutton Heels, $100.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Beeya Heels, $99.

