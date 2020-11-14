Madison Beer Styles Oversized Brown Jacket With Trending Black Prada Loafers & Nylon Mini Bag

While out for dinner with her family in Beverly Hills, Calif., Madison Beer embraced the chilly weather with this ultra-chic jacket and designer footwear combination.

Singer Madison Beer has dinner at E badi in Beverly Hills with Ryder Deer and Isabella Jones on November, 13 2020. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA For her Friday night outing, the “Selfish” singer wore an oversized brown jacket that appears to be in a suede leather-like material. It features a bomber-style silhouette and contrasting hunter green lapel detailing. For a similar look, this Nanushka faux leather bomber jacket currently is on sale for $469 and is available for purchase at mytheresa.com.

The singer styled the eye-catching outerwear with a cream-colored polo knit sweater with zip-up collar detail and straight leg jeans in a light wash denim hue. To accessorize the casual nighttime look, she opted for a pearl necklace from Vivienne Westwood and the trendy Prada Re-Edition Nylon Mini Bag in the black colorway. The purse retails for $795 and is available for purchase on prada.com.

For footwear, the artist polished off the ensemble with a pair of Prada Logo Plaque loafers in the black colorway and contrasting white crew socks. These shoes feature a leather upper construction with a 1.75-inch chunky heel, rubber sole, and front logo detail with silver hardware. They retail for $850 and are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

Madison Beer seen leaving an event in Los Angeles, Sept. 23. CREDIT: 007/PhotoGroup/MEGA

Lug sole styles appear to one of her Beer’s go-to footwear staples for this season. In Sept. 2020, the New York native was spotted in a pair of 1461 Leather Platform Shoes from Dr. Martens. They feature a 1.5-inch platform and retail for $150 on drmartens.com. When the singer is not wearing this silhouette, she often opts for trendy sneaker choices, including her beloved Nike Air Force 1s.

To emulate Beer’s trendy loafer look, shop similar options below.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Adrian Leather Tassel Loafers, $130.

To Buy: Circus By Sam Edelman Desmond Loafer, $70.

To Buy: Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer, $70.

