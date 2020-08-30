Madison Beer Channels ’90s Vibe with Mom Jeans, White T-Shirt and Nike Air Force 1s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Madison Beer embraced this summer’s popular 1990s trend with her latest outfit while out and about in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old singer wore a cropped white T-shirt with high-waisted mom jeans, opting for her favorite pair of Nike Air Force 1s for footwear. She completed the ’90s look with white tube socks and sleek high pigtails.

Beer accented the outfit with stacked gold bracelets, a gold watch and layered necklaces. The “Selfish” singer also kept it safe in style with a leopard printed face mask. She added a vintage Chanel bag with black shades to top off the look.

Madison Beer in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, 2020.

It’s not unusual to find Beer in Nike shoes, as she often wears the brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker with her off-duty ensembles. The iconic shoe, which made its debut in 1982, has become a favorite with Gen-Z stars including Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown and TikTok star Addison Rae, who both sport the affordable sneakers with their everyday style.

The beloved sneaker, designed with a low-cut silhouette, features a full-grain leather in the upper for a premium look. The shoe’s most popular colorway is all-white, which retails for $90.

When Beer isn’t wearing her Nike Air Force 1s, she can be found in bold on-set looks from luxury brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Redemption. She also loves a good combat boot, often wearing them with shorts and oversized sweatshirts.

Beer’s off-duty style also includes more affordable pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Converse, Wrangler and others. In addition to her own personal fashion repertoire, Beer can be found on the front row for major fashion shows such as Off-White and Ralph & Russo, as well as in ad campaigns for American Eagle, Missguided and ASOS.

