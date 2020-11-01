Madison Beer Dresses in High-Top Converse for Black & Yellow Flintstones Halloween Costume

To celebrate Halloween late on Saturday night, Madison Beer shared a comfortable take on her Flintstones-inspired costume with a classic footwear choice.

For her Bam Bam Flintstone ensemble, the “Selfish” singer wore a midriff-baring yellow-and-black ensemble, consisting of a mini dress and matching bikini top.

She styled the nostalgic look with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 high-top sneakers.

Madison Beer on Nov. 1 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: 007 / Photographer Group / MEGA The iconic Converse shoes feature a canvas upper with a white rubber toe cap and midsole and matching white laces. These timeless sneakers retail for $85 and are available for purchase on Shopbop.com.

Here’s a closer look at the shoes. CREDIT: 007 / Photographer Group / MEGA For a personalized element, Beer switched out the white laces for yellow ones on the right shoe. (This mismatched laces trend is popping up everywhere this fall — including on Bella Hadid, who also swapped out the laces on one of her Converse kicks recently.)

To finish off her costume, the 21-year-old Beer accessorized her Halloween outfit with white crew socks, a bone-themed leg bracelet, a mini top hat and a black face mask.

Earlier on the holiday, she shared a photo of another costume. The Tik Tok artist opted for a coordinating ensemble from Trashy Lingerie. She wore the celebrity-beloved costume label’s Intensive Care Bolero, Intensive Care Molded Cup Bra, and Intensive Care Skirt, teamed up with the brand’s sheer stockings in the white colorway.

With her avid styling of comfortable footwear, some of Beer’s other favorite sneakers include her go-to Nike Air Force 1s and several other Air Jordan models, including the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers and Nike x Off White style.

