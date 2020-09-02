Madison Beer Fills Up Her Ferrari in Sweats, a Ribbed Bralette & Buzzy Air Jordans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Madison Beer made a pitstop to fill up the tank of her cherry-red Ferrari yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Selfish” songstress stopped by a local gas station in a white bralette and black joggers look, matched to a trucker-style hat. The 21-year-old pumped her own gas and quickly paused to retie her rare sneakers atop the trunk of her sports car.

Madison Beer ties her Air Jordan sneakers on the trunk of her Ferrari in Los Angeles, Sept. 1. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Beer’s Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers released in 2018 and feature a mix of black, white and red uppers with a desired black toe. Accented with exposed stitching and a perforated toe, the high-top design includes subtle pops of gold and blue with gray panels across the shaft; Beer even made sure to keep the StockX verification hangtag attached to the shoe for proof of authenticity. Though they originally retailed for just $190, the pairs now resell anywhere from $1,494 to $4,500 depending on the size at StockX.com.

Madison Beer pumps gas into her Ferrari in Los Angeles, Sept. 1. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Watch on FN

A closer view of Madison Beer’s Air Jordan sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

The special collab sneakers are not the only Swoosh-accented sneakers beloved by Beer. The influencer, like many other young stars her age, has a growing obsession with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The brand low-top sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Just a few days ago, Beer matched the $90 sneakers to easygoing biker shorts and a white camisole for a lunch date with a friend in Los Angeles.

Madison Beer out to lunch in Los Angeles, Aug. 31. CREDIT: MEGA

In addition to low-top Nike sneakers and rare Air Jordan pairs, Madison Beer loves to loop in designer duds from the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Redemption.

While Madison Beer’s sneakers may come with a hefty price tag, you can find similar silhouettes and colored sneakers for less curated below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Mid, $115.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Puma Cali Sport Unity Sneakers, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Comme des Garçons Play x Converse Sneakers, $150.

Flip through the gallery to find more stars who can’t get enough of their Nike Air Force 1 sneakers just like Madison Beer.