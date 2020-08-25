Madison Beer Wants to ‘Drive You Mad’ In A Leather Bra Set & Thigh-High Stockings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Madison Beer wants to “drive you mad” with her latest Instagram post.

Taken from her newest music video for her single “Baby,” the 21-year-old shared a clip of herself sitting in a black leather bra and bottoms set from the video that released this past Friday. Beer then finished off the bold look with a set of semi-sheer black thigh-high stockings and patent leather black platform heels.

She captioned the post with the clear message of “drive you mad,” a lyric from the new song.

This past weekend, Beer went for a different style of ensemble as she joined her brother and friend for an afternoon of fun. The “Selfish” singer posed for a mirror selfie on Sunday, deciding on an oversize sweatshirt inspired by the animated character “Betty Boop” to wear over her pleated black mini skirt; similar sweatshirts from Trevco retail for just $27 at Walmart.com. As for footwear, the media personality then gave the look an edgy twist with her chunky combat boots.

Related Rebel Wilson Catches a Wave in a Halter-Neck Bathing Suit, Wetsuit & Slides 'Azareth' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Is Releasing This Week Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Silkiest Pajamas to Dinner in Trending Thong Sandals

When she isn’t in bold on-set looks or combat boots, it is one special Nike sneaker that has captured the young singer’s heart. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Watch on FN

Beyond low-top Nike sneakers and chunky lug-sole boots, Madison Beer loves to loop in designer duds from the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Redemption; her everyday style also includes more affordable pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Converse, Wrangler and more. In addition to her own personal fashion repertoire, Beer can be found on the front row for major fashion shows such as Off-White and Ralph & Russo as well as in ad campaigns for American Eagle, Missguided and ASOS.

Watch Madison Beer’s full music video for “Baby” below.

Ahead, find all the pieces you will need to recreate Madison Beer’s standout footwear look at home.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Leg Avenue Thigh-High Stockings, $6 (was $10).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dreamgirl Thigh-High Stockings, $4 (was $5).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Lacla Platform Sandals, $90 (was $95).

Click through the gallery to find more stars who also love their thigh-high footwear.