Madison Beer Pairs Biker Shorts & Sports Bra with Gen- Z’s Favorite Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Madison Beer looked workout ready as she joined her boyfriend in out in West Hollywood, Calif. Pairing baby blue biker shorts with a white sports bra, the 21-year-old singer donned Gen-Z’s favorite shoe — Nike Air Force 1s.

Madison Beer wears her favorite shoe in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

She topped off her outfit with a matching light blue crewneck sweater and a tie-dyed mask. At her side Beer carried a fuzzy cheetah print cross-body purse and she accessorized her casual look with layered gold jewelry.

The Nike Air Force 1 seem to be Beer’s standard choice of shoe, as she’s been spotted wearing them on multiple occasions, often pairing them with biker shorts or mom jeans.

Close up detail of Beer’s shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Beer’s Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers have become a popular shoe with Gen-Z stars such as “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown and TikTok influencer Addison Rae, who often opt for the shoes with their everyday style.

The Nike Air Force 1 has almost always been in the top 10 best-selling sneaker list. In 2020, it remains No. 1. According to the NPD Group, the style is the most purchased so far this year.

Nike Air Force 1 07 LE Lows CREDIT: Courtesy of Footlocker

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 07 LE Lows, $90

Designed with a low-cut silhouette, the beloved sneaker features a full-grain leather upper and it’s most popular colorway is all-white, which retails for $90.

When Beer isn’t wearing her Air Force 1s, she is a fan of shoes from luxury brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Redemption. Her off-duty style is often affordable, however, as she wears pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Converse and Wrangler.

A fan of fashion, the “Selfish” singer can be found sitting front row at fashion shows for major brands like Off-White and Ralph Russo when she’s not starring in her own ad campaigns for American Eagle, Missguided and ASOS.