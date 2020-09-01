Madison Beer Wears the Outfit of the Summer in Biker Shorts & TikTok-Famous Nikes

Monica Beer stepped out this week in this summer’s most beloved outfit combination.

Spotted out at lunch with a friend in Los Angeles, the “Baby” singer kept things comfortable yesterday in a pair of classic black biker shorts topped off with a white spaghetti-strap crop top. Stars like Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and more have given their twist on this athleisure-inspired ensemble this summer amidst growing desires for comfortability and ease of wear in the current climate.

As for Beer, she made the look her own with a green-accented hoodie, square-frame shades and a black and white Chanel bag.

Madison Beer out to lunch in Los Angeles, Aug. 31. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the 21-year old slipped on her most beloved sneaker silhouette from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

The all-white version sported by Beer retails for just $90 at Nike.com.

Madison Beer out to lunch in Los Angeles, Aug. 31. CREDIT: MEGA

In addition to low-top Nike sneakers and lifted sandals, Madison Beer loves to loop in designer duds from the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Redemption. This past weekend, she broke out a Mugler look for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards that took place virtually on Sunday night. The peek-a-boo cutout number featured a sheer overlay on top of a black bodysuit design with a high collar and paneled sleeves, matched to platform Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Beer opted for the brand’s Nudist Hollywood platform silhouette in a sleek black satin colorway, continuing the monochromatic appeal of her look.

Madison Beer attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Madison Beer’s everyday style leans more on the relaxed side than her red-carpet-ready looks; her outfit rotation includes more affordable pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Converse, Wrangler and more.On top of her own personal fashion repertoire, Beer can be found on the front row for major fashion shows such as Off-White and Ralph & Russo as well as in ad campaigns for American Eagle, Missguided and ASOS.

