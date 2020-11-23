Machine Goes Retro in Silk Balmain Ensemble Alongside a Regal-Looking Megan Fox at 2020 American Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have made their red carpet debut as a couple in style at the 2020 American Music Awards.

On Sunday, Kelly arrived at the Microsoft Theater wearing a retro-like silk white ensemble by Balmain. The top of the look featured a blazer with a plunging neck line, which he paired with loose fitting trousers. He accessorized the outfit with a pearl necklace and dangling earrings.

On his feet, the rapper opted for a pair of silver ankle aviator boots from Dsquared2’s spring collection. The boots featured a zip-up closure and a black rubber outsole. Kelly wore the boots slightly un-zipped , giving the look a relaxed effect. His silk pants were also tucked in the boots.

As for Fox, the “Transformers” star looked stately in an emerald green asymmetrical top with an A-line skirt by Azzi and Osta. The actress paired the look with diamonds, a black clutch and black sandal heels by Giambattista Valli.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

The sandals added an edgy twist to Fox’s regal look as they featured a bulky gold chain strap.

Later in the evening, Fox will be presenting an award while Kelly will perform during the ceremony for the first time ever.

Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 AMAs. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, BTS, Billie Eilish, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes will also be performing.

The 2020 AMAs will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Actress Taraji P. Henson will host the show.

See more red carpet arrivals at the 2020 American Music Awards.