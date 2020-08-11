Machine Gun Kelly Breaks Gender Norms in Edgy, Knee-Length Shirt-Dress & Mike Amiri’s Skel-Top Sneakers

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t afraid to break gender norms. The rapper stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night wearing an oversized polo shirt-dress from 1017 ALYX 9SM’s fall collection.

The knee-length dress look was seen modeled on a woman, but Machine Gun Kelly gave the ensemble his own edgy twist by styling it with black pants and sneakers. He topped off his outfit with a red leopard wallet.

Machine Gun Kelly accessorized with a red leopard wallet. CREDIT: Mega Machine Gun Kelly, also known as his real name, Colson Baker, opted for Mike Amiri’s highly-anticipated Skel-Top leather high-tops. The shoes match his black-and-white outfit as they are detailed in embroidered white bone patches. The sneaker retails for $650 and officially drops today in limited quantities.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisaviaroma To Buy: Mike Amiri ‘Bones’ High-Top Sneaker, $650.

Watch on FN

Machine Gun Kelly is seen going to dinner in L.A., wearing a <span class="_7dfe34"><span class="_e87472 _346238 _e4b5ec" dir="ltr">1017 ALYX 9SM</span></span> shirt-dress and Mike Amiri sneakers. CREDIT: Mega L.A.-based designer Mike Amiri was honored with the Emerging Talent Award at the FN Achievement Awards in 2018. Since then, his success in the industry has only continued to go up. He has found fans in other celebrities, too, including 2 Chainz, Justin Bieber, Steven Tyler and Odell Beckham Jr.

Amiri’s rockabilly-meets-urban-streetwear aesthetic fits perfectly with Machine Gun Kelly’s punk rock style. The “Bloody Valentine” singer — who is also making headlines for his new relationship with actress Megan Fox — has proven that fashion doesn’t need to fit in one box for men. He’s often spotted in leather looks, bright colors, Zebra suits and sleeveless tuxedos.

In between touring overseas and sitting front row at Milan Fashion Week, stylist Morgan Pinney said Machine Gun Kelly takes style influences from where he’s traveled. “We get to be really expressive,” she told FN in a previous interview. Adding, “Something no one else would wear, he can make it work. He doesn’t care about the hype. He likes unique pieces and things that are more few and far between.” For shoes, Pinney said Converse and Dr. Martens outfitted the singer early on, and Raf Simons boots are constant hits. And in 2017, the artist signed on as a brand ambassador for Reebok.