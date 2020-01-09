Salma Hayek, Billy Porter + Lupita Nyong’o Are the Most Stylish Trio at the National Board of Review Awards Gala

Stars brought their fashion A-game to the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York last night — and none more so than Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o and Billy Porter. The trio showed off fierce looks as they posed in tandem and individually on the red carpet.
Hayek sparkled in head-to-heel metallics. The “Like a Boss” actress wore a shiny Jonathan Simkhai dress with long sleeves and an ankle-length hem. A gold quilted purse and T-strap platform sandals completed her chic look.
Nyong’o also went for a sparkling look. The A-lister wore a halter-necked Celine gown with a cut-out accent and sequins throughout. Cartier jewels added additional glamour to the ensemble.
Meanwhile, Porter wore Gucci for the second night in a row. The “Pose” star brought ’70s disco vibes to the red carpet, choosing a monogrammed brown jacket and flare-legged white pants. Red almond-toe shoes pulled together the ensemble.
Elsewhere, Timothee Chalamet sported white pants with a more fitted cut. The “King” actor wore a white Stella McCartney suit, which he dressed down with a graphic T-shirt. On his feet, Chalamet sported classic black dress shoes.
Like Chalamet, Renee Zellweger opted for understated black shoes, choosing pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps to go with her one-shouldered Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre gown.
Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the National Board of Review Awards Gala.
Want more?
Billy Porter Looks Like an Angel in Feathers + Sparkling Jimmy Choos at Golden Globes 2020
Billy Porter Shines in Platform Boots Alongside Brad Pitt + More at AFI Awards Luncheon
Everyone’s Looking at Lupita Nyong’o in This Colorful Dress With Bright Red $60 Heels