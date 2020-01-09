Sign up for our newsletter today!

Salma Hayek, Billy Porter + Lupita Nyong’o Are the Most Stylish Trio at the National Board of Review Awards Gala

By Ella Chochrek
Stars brought their fashion A-game to the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York last night — and none more so than Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o and Billy Porter. The trio showed off fierce looks as they posed in tandem and individually on the red carpet.

Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong'o and Billy PorterNational Board of Review 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 08 Jan 2020
(L-R): Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o and Billy Porter on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Hayek sparkled in head-to-heel metallics. The “Like a Boss” actress wore a shiny Jonathan Simkhai dress with long sleeves and an ankle-length hem. A gold quilted purse and T-strap platform sandals completed her chic look.

Salma Hayek, silver dress, platform sandals, gold purse, National Board of Review Award gala, Arrivals, Cipriani, New York, USA - 08 Jan 2020Wearing Jonathan Simkhai
Salma Hayek in Jonathan Simkhai.
CREDIT: Jeremy Smith/Shutterstock

Nyong’o also went for a sparkling look. The A-lister wore a halter-necked Celine gown with a cut-out accent and sequins throughout. Cartier jewels added additional glamour to the ensemble.

Lupita Nyong'o, celine gown, black dress, sequined gown, National Board of Review Award gala, Arrivals, Cipriani, New York, USA - 08 Jan 2020Wearing Celine
Lupita Nyong’o wears Celine.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Porter wore Gucci for the second night in a row. The “Pose” star brought ’70s disco vibes to the red carpet, choosing a monogrammed brown jacket and flare-legged white pants. Red almond-toe shoes pulled together the ensemble.

Billy Porter, gucci, 70s vibes, disco, white pants, blazer, National Board of Review 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 08 Jan 2020Wearing Gucci
Billy Porter in Gucci.
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Timothee Chalamet sported white pants with a more fitted cut. The “King” actor wore a white Stella McCartney suit, which he dressed down with a graphic T-shirt. On his feet, Chalamet sported classic black dress shoes.

Timothee Chalamet, white suit, black dress shoes, t shirt, National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, Arrivals, Cipriani 42nd Street, New York, USA - 08 Jan 2020Wearing Stella McCartney
Timothee Chalamet in Stella McCartney.
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Like Chalamet, Renee Zellweger opted for understated black shoes, choosing pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps to go with her one-shouldered Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre gown.

Renee Zellweger, jimmy choo shoes, classic black pumps, black gown, National Board of Review 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 08 Jan 2020Wearing Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre, Shoes by Jimmy Choo
Renee Zellweger in Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre with Jimmy Choo shoes.
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the National Board of Review Awards Gala.

