Salma Hayek, Billy Porter + Lupita Nyong’o Are the Most Stylish Trio at the National Board of Review Awards Gala

Stars brought their fashion A-game to the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York last night — and none more so than Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o and Billy Porter. The trio showed off fierce looks as they posed in tandem and individually on the red carpet.

(L-R): Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o and Billy Porter on the red carpet. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Hayek sparkled in head-to-heel metallics. The “Like a Boss” actress wore a shiny Jonathan Simkhai dress with long sleeves and an ankle-length hem. A gold quilted purse and T-strap platform sandals completed her chic look.

Salma Hayek in Jonathan Simkhai. CREDIT: Jeremy Smith/Shutterstock

Nyong’o also went for a sparkling look. The A-lister wore a halter-necked Celine gown with a cut-out accent and sequins throughout. Cartier jewels added additional glamour to the ensemble.

Lupita Nyong’o wears Celine. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Porter wore Gucci for the second night in a row. The “Pose” star brought ’70s disco vibes to the red carpet, choosing a monogrammed brown jacket and flare-legged white pants. Red almond-toe shoes pulled together the ensemble.

Billy Porter in Gucci. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Timothee Chalamet sported white pants with a more fitted cut. The “King” actor wore a white Stella McCartney suit, which he dressed down with a graphic T-shirt. On his feet, Chalamet sported classic black dress shoes.

Timothee Chalamet in Stella McCartney. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Like Chalamet, Renee Zellweger opted for understated black shoes, choosing pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps to go with her one-shouldered Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre gown.

Renee Zellweger in Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre with Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

