Luka Sabbat Is the Epitome of Cool in Towering Heels at the amfAR Gala

Luka Sabbat took the men’s heeled shoe trend to new heights Wednesday night at the amfAR gala in New York to support AIDS research. The 22-year-old “Grown-ish” actor wore a pair of sky-high platform boots by Rick Owens, complete with a stacked platform and over 3-inch lucite block heel. He wore the eye-catching boots with wide-leg suit pants, a matching blazer and plunging top for a sleek yet effortlessly cool look.

Luka Sabbat wears sky-high Rick Owens platform boots at the 2020 amfAR gala in New York City. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Sabbat has embraced gender fluidity with his stylistic choices. A look at the star’s Instagram shows him wearing clunky cowboy boots, dress-like silhouettes and even smatterings of colorful eyeshadow for a photoshoot with “GQ.”

Luka Sabbat in Rick Owens platform boots, wide leg pants and matching suit blazer at the amfAR Gala in New York City. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

And he isn’t alone in the trend. Sabbat is one of the growing number of male celebrities who have adopted lofty footwear styles, which are having a moment thanks to designers like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo, among others. Swae Lee recently wore a pair of heeled Giuseppe Zanotti boots to the Grammys, while Harry Styles, Billy Porter and Timothée Chalamet have been known to reach for styles with height both on and off the red carpet.

