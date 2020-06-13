Lucy Hale Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Zebra Leggings, Crop Top & Nikes

Lucy Hale’s latest pair of leggings give a nod to her wild side.

The “Katy Keene” actress stepped out for a walk yesterday in her favorite type of bottoms: leggings. The black pair came accented with a brown zebra-stripe waistband.

She teamed the leggings with a gray cropped T-shirt. In her hand, the star held tight to her go-to ankle weights and a water bottle to stay hydrated on her stroll.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 12. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

As for footwear, Hale added to her collection of workout-ready shoes with a gray style from Nike: the Air Zoom Pegasus 36. The silhouette includes the brand’s iconic Swoosh logo, set atop an engineered mesh upper and exposed Flywire cables for a snug fit. Finished off with a full-length Zoom Air unit for a more responsive step, the cushioned style typically retails for $120 but is on sale at Nike.com for $96.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 12. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer view of Lucy Hale’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The gray style isn’t the only shoe from Nike that Hale wears for her workouts. The 30-year-old also has been spotted in the brand’s React Infinity Run Flyknit running shoes, which feature a textured sole. The shoes also are equipped with a durable, lightweight Flyknit upper and React foam midsole cushioning for a stable feel. The pair retails for $160 at Bandier.com.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Nike sneakers in Los Angeles, May 27. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Hale also swaps in performance sneakers from other brands, including Athletic Propulsion Labs and Adidas, as well as relaxed styles from Vans and Converse.

Oftentimes, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna favors leggings and athletic wear over formal apparel. For her talk show appearances and red-carpet occasions, though, the 30-year-old transforms into glam ensembles, which she pairs with heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in APL sneakers in Los Angeles, May 15. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale out for a hike while sporting ankle weights and Adidas sneakers in Los Angeles, June 5. CREDIT: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to check out more athleisure-chic styles courtesy of Lucy Hale.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.