Lucy Hale Pairs Trendy White Tennis Shoes With a Denim Miniskirt on Outing

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Lucy Hale channeled fun summer vibes today wearing a pair of classic white tennis shoes with a short distressed denim skirt and striped shirt for her outing in Los Angeles. The “Pretty Little Liars” alum paired the outfit with her typical black face masks.

Hale also wore a tan cross-body purse, black round sunglasses and layered gold jewelry. Her short hair was pulled back in low stylish ponytail.

The 31-year-old actress is a big fan of athleisure wear, typically opting for her favorite Lululemon leggings along with Adidas shoes for walks with her dog Elvis.

Her choice of shoe for today’s adventure resembles Adidas Nizza Platform shoes and Veja Esplar Low sneakers.

Recently, Hale has been active on her social media platforms sharing an unboxing of her new sophisticated red Fabletics outfit from fellow actress Madelaine Petsche’s collaboration with the athletic brand.

The “Katy Keene” star also shared a few outtakes from her March shoot with Cosmopolitan featuring a plaid blue designer two-piece skirt set.

Outtakes and tiny tattoos @cosmopolitan 🔹

Just a week ago, the Hale shared that she will be playing the lead in an upcoming survival thriller titled “Borrego,” alongside “Good Doctor” actor Nicholas Gonzalez.

Although Hale is opting for casual wear recently, the actress has been known to switch out her casual footwear for heels from designers such as Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik while making media appearances or on the red carpet.

To match Hale’s timeless summer outfit, shop the products below.

