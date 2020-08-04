Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lucy Hale Wears Her Favorite Lululemon Leggings & Pink Adidas at the Park

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Lucy Hale is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE August 03, 2020 2008003FUPP2 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 03 Aug 2020 Pictured: Lucy Hale. Photo credit: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692461_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lucy Hale
CREDIT: Mega

Lucy Hale took a Monday coffee run wearing her favorite Lululemon leggings and pink Adidas Ultraboost sneakers.

lucy hale, adidas ultra boost, lululemon leggings lucy hale
Lucy Hale out and about Aug. 3, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

The “Kathy Keene” star wore an athleisure look while walking with her friend and a mystery dog in Los Angeles. (Her usual dog, Elvis, was nowhere to be seen.) The laidback combo included $98 Lululemon leggings and a grey tie-knot tank.

lucy hales favorite leggings, lululemon leggings, lululemon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

To Buy: Lululemon Align Pant 28, $98. 

The star opted for a pair of Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 sneakers in a pink/olive colorway for her morning coffee run with her pal. The lightweight running shoe features an on-trend chunky sole that provides comfortable cushioning with every step.

lucy hale ultra boost, lucy hale sneakers, lucy hale close up
A close up of Hale’s footwear on Aug. 3, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

Fans of Hale’s Ultra Boost can find a variety of colorways and the latest version of the style on Adidas’ website. The brand is currently offering 30% off the style with an exclusive promo code ULTRA30 on Adidas.com.

Lucy Hale is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE August 03, 2020 2008003FUPP2 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 03 Aug 2020 Pictured: Lucy Hale. Photo credit: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692461_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lucy Hale
CREDIT: Mega
adidas ultra boost, adidas, purple adidas

Watch on FN

To buy: Adidas Ultraboost DNA S & L Shoes, $180. 

Nike Renew, running shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Renew Run Sneaker, Was $90, Is $72.  

Although Hale is opting for casual wear during the pandemic, the actress has been known to switch out her casual footwear for heels from designers such as Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik while making media appearances or on the red carpet.

Her current footwear choice continues to prove that athleisure is highly influencing footwear and fashion trends, even for the stars.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

