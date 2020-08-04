Lucy Hale Wears Her Favorite Lululemon Leggings & Pink Adidas at the Park

Lucy Hale took a Monday coffee run wearing her favorite Lululemon leggings and pink Adidas Ultraboost sneakers.

Lucy Hale out and about Aug. 3, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Kathy Keene” star wore an athleisure look while walking with her friend and a mystery dog in Los Angeles. (Her usual dog, Elvis, was nowhere to be seen.) The laidback combo included $98 Lululemon leggings and a grey tie-knot tank.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

To Buy: Lululemon Align Pant 28, $98.

The star opted for a pair of Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 sneakers in a pink/olive colorway for her morning coffee run with her pal. The lightweight running shoe features an on-trend chunky sole that provides comfortable cushioning with every step.

A close up of Hale’s footwear on Aug. 3, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Fans of Hale’s Ultra Boost can find a variety of colorways and the latest version of the style on Adidas’ website. The brand is currently offering 30% off the style with an exclusive promo code ULTRA30 on Adidas.com.

Lucy Hale CREDIT: Mega

Watch on FN

To buy: Adidas Ultraboost DNA S & L Shoes, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Renew Run Sneaker, Was $90, Is $72.

Although Hale is opting for casual wear during the pandemic, the actress has been known to switch out her casual footwear for heels from designers such as Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik while making media appearances or on the red carpet.

Her current footwear choice continues to prove that athleisure is highly influencing footwear and fashion trends, even for the stars.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.