Lucy Hale Works Up a Sweat in Sports Bra, Leggings + Phantom-Laced Sneakers

Lucy Hale continued her streak of stylish walking ensembles with a gold-accented look yesterday.

Lucy Hale CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Katy Keene” star stepped out in Los Angeles in a ruched V-neck sports bra tank and ultra high-waist black leggings. She layered in a few subtle gold chain necklaces as well as drop earrings, in addition to her Ray-Ban shades and protective face mask.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, May 15. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer view of Lucy Hale’s APL sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For the walk, Hale chose APL‘s (Athletic Propulsion Labs) TechLoom Wave sneakers with textured uppers and layers of laces.

The actress’ style retails for $225 at APL.com

APL TechLoom Wave sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

Hale stepped out in the same APL sneakers on Thursday matched to $99 Beyond Yoga floral tights and a crop top before switching out the kicks for a pair of Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit running shoes.

Her swoosh-accented sneakers feature durable, lightweight Flyknit uppers and React foam midsole cushioning for a stable feel. The pair retails for $160 at Macys.com.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, May 14. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, May 14. CREDIT: MEGA

Oftentimes, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna favors leggings and athletic-wear over formal apparel. For her talk show appearances and red carpet occasions, though, the 30-year-old transforms into glam styles paired with heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through the gallery to see how J-Lo, Katie Holmes and more styled their leggings.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.