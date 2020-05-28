Lucy Hale Ups the Walking Game in Leggings, Ankle Weights + Nikes

Lucy Hale is continuing her outdoor exercise but this week, the actress is taking it to the next level.

Yesterday, the “Katy Keene” actress stepped out for a stroll in a semi-sheer white tank over a sports bra and high-waisted black leggings. She supported her city in a Los Angeles Dodgers cap and a protective black face mask with a matching crossbody bag.

On top of her workout apparel, the 30-year-old layered on a set of blue strap-on ankle weights from Ignite by Spri. Adding in weights to your leg creates more resistance and helps to strengthen your muscles with every step; though Ignite by Spri’s pair is sold out across the web, Reehut offers a similar blue style for $34 on Amazon.com.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, May 27. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer view of Lucy Hale’s ankle weights and Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Under the straps of her weights, Hale slipped on her go-to Nike sneakers. The brand’s React Infinity Run Flyknit running shoes include a textured sole. Her Nike shoes feature durable, lightweight Flyknit uppers and React foam midsole cushioning for a stable feel. The pair retails for $160 at Bandier.com.

Oftentimes, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna favors leggings and athletic-wear over formal apparel. For her talk show appearances and red carpet occasions, though, the 30-year-old transforms into glam styles paired with heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

