Lucy Hale Chooses Studded Baggy Jeans & High-Top Vans for a Dog Walk

By Claudia Miller
Lucy Hale traded her go-to leggings for a more relaxed look yesterday at the dog park.

The “Katy Keene” frontwoman stepped out in Los Angeles with her pup Elvis as they went for a stroll for some fresh air. The actress donned a slouchy green sweatshirt and studded baggy black jeans for the outing, topping it off with her go-to Ray-Ban shades and a face mask.

lucy hale, green sweatshirt, black pants, vans, gray sneakers, dog, sunglasses, hat, walk, park
Lucy Hale out with her dog in Los Angeles, June 4.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
lucy hale, green sweatshirt, black pants, vans, gray sneakers, dog, sunglasses, hat, walk, park
A closer look at Lucy Hale’s Vans.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to swapping out her athleisure, the 30-year-old also decided on skate-style sneakers over her typical running shoes. The Vans Sk8 Hi style featured a unique perforated toe and stitched detail as Hale left the top half of the high-top unlaced. Similar versions of the “Silver Linings” colorway retail for $65 at Nordstrom.com and Madewell.com.

lucy hale, green sweatshirt, black pants, vans, gray sneakers, dog, sunglasses, hat, walk, park
Lucy Hale out with her dog in Los Angeles, June 4.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
lucy hale, green sweatshirt, black pants, vans, gray sneakers, dog, sunglasses, hat, walk, park
A close-up of Lucy Hale’s high-top sneakers.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Oftentimes, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna favors leggings and athletic-wear over formal apparel including workout-ready sneakers from Nike and APL. For her talk show appearances and red carpet occasions, though, the 30-year-old transforms into glam styles paired with heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

