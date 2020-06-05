Lucy Hale Chooses Studded Baggy Jeans & High-Top Vans for a Dog Walk

Lucy Hale traded her go-to leggings for a more relaxed look yesterday at the dog park.

The “Katy Keene” frontwoman stepped out in Los Angeles with her pup Elvis as they went for a stroll for some fresh air. The actress donned a slouchy green sweatshirt and studded baggy black jeans for the outing, topping it off with her go-to Ray-Ban shades and a face mask.

Lucy Hale out with her dog in Los Angeles, June 4. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Lucy Hale’s Vans CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to swapping out her athleisure, the 30-year-old also decided on skate-style sneakers over her typical running shoes. The Vans Sk8 Hi style featured a unique perforated toe and stitched detail as Hale left the top half of the high-top unlaced. Similar versions of the “Silver Linings” colorway retail for $65 at Nordstrom.com and Madewell.com.

Lucy Hale out with her dog in Los Angeles, June 4. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A close-up of Lucy Hale’s high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Oftentimes, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna favors leggings and athletic-wear over formal apparel including workout-ready sneakers from Nike and APL. For her talk show appearances and red carpet occasions, though, the 30-year-old transforms into glam styles paired with heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

