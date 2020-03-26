Lucy Hale Gives Her Black Top + Leggings a Pop of Color in ‘Picnic Table’-Patterned Vans Sneakers

Lucy Hale is stocking up on groceries during Los Angeles’ stay-at-home orders. The city is mandating that residents remain in the safety of their domains to self-isolate and practice social distancing during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alumna stopped at her local store wearing a relaxed look that included a ball cap, a crewneck sweatshirt branded with the Twitter logo and faded black leggings.

Lucy Hale makes a grocery run in Los Angeles, March 25. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Lucy Hale’s Vans sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

She kept her feet warm in low-cut black socks, wearing them under checkerboard slip-ons from Vans. While Hale’s colorway is not currently available, a similar shade retails for $50 on the brand’s website.

Lucy Hale makes a grocery run in Los Angeles, March 25. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Lucy Hale’s Vans sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Vans Primary Check Slip-On. CREDIT: Vans

Besides grabbing essential groceries, Hale is continuing to follow the city’s mandate on staying at home. She jokingly posted a photo on Tuesday of herself laughing with the caption: “Me laughing at the jokes my walls, plants, and pet rock are making during this quarantine.”

Check out more checkered styles from the brand for a cool skate-chic look.

Vans Primary Check Old Skool. CREDIT: Vans

To Buy: Vans Primary Check Old Skool, $60

Vans Checkerboard Slip Slip-On Espadrille SF. CREDIT: Vans

To Buy: Vans Checkerboard Slip Slip-On Espadrille SF, $57

Vans Checkerboard ComfyCush Slip-Skool. CREDIT: Vans

To Buy: Vans Checkerboard ComfyCush Slip-Skool, $75

