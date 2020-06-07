Lucy Hale Blooms in Hot Pink Cherry Blossom Leggings & Sleek Adidas Sneakers

Lucy Hale gave her look a major pop of color with her choice of leggings while out and about today in Los Angeles walking her dog.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum stepped out wearing a cropped white graphic T-shirt teamed with cherry blossom-print leggings from Ultracor. The bold leggings are made of a nylon-polyester-lycra blend, designed for medium-performance workouts like yoga, hiking, cycling and volleyball. They are available for purchase on the brand’s website, where they sell for $188.

Lucy Hale out and about in L.A. wearing Ultracor leggings and Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers, June 7.

A close-up look at Lucy Hale's Adidas sneakers.

On her feet, Hale sported Adidas’ Edge Lux 3. The women’s-specific silhouette has a rounder heel that craddles the foot, with a lightweight stretch mesh upper and springy cushioning. The shoe, which has other famous fans including Jennifer Lopez and Lauren Bushnell, adds a height boost of about 1.2 inches. A pair in the black and gray leopard-print colorway chosen by Hale is available to purchase from Adidas.com for $85.

Adidas Edge Lux 3

The “Katy Keene” actress accessorized her look with Ray-Ban sunglasses and numerous earrings. Hale’s dog, a maltipoo named Elvis (who has his own Instagram account) walked beside her on a pink leash.

Lucy Hale out and about in L.A. wearing Ultracor leggings and Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers, June 7.

When she’s out and about, Hale can often be found clad in leggings and sneakers, with go-to pairs including styles from Nike and APL. For the red carpet, the “Scream 4” star unsurprisingly opts for a more glamorous look — and adds some extra height to her petite 5-foot-2 frame — opting for soaring heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

