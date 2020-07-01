Lucy Hale Takes On the Tie-Dye Trend in Leggings & Sustainable Sneakers

Lucy Hale made a splash in on-trend tie-dye and sustainable sneakers as she stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Katy Keene” actress wore a pastel tie-dye crop top from Etica, which is sold out but previously was available from the brand’s site for $48. The top is made of a soft cotton jersey, with slightly longer sleeves. Hale teamed the T-shirt with high-waisted black leggings. She accessorized with Ray-Ban sunglasses and a multicolor face mask.

Lucy Hale wears a tie-dye Etica T-shirt, leggings and Allbirds sneakers out and about in L.A., June 30, 2020. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

While tie-dye has been around for decades — and has long been associated with the ’60s and ’70s — the print has become increasingly popular in recent seasons. Plus, many people embraced tie-dye during the quarantine period, tie-dyeing solid-colored apparel and footwear themselves.

A close-up look at Lucy Hale’s Allbirds sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, Hale selected Allbirds Wool Runners in “Malibu.” The soft, moisture-wicking shoes are ethically made from ZQ Merino wool, with a Brazilian Sugarcane midsole and laces made of 100% recycled polyester. Although the Wool Runner “Malibu” is no longer available in women’s sizing, Allbirds.com has men’s sizes in stock for $95.

Allbirds Wool Runner “Malibu.” CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Since launching in 2016 with a direct-to-consumer model, Allbirds has picked up numerous celebrity fans, among them Ben Affleck, Julianne Hough, Kristen Bell and Cindy Crawford. The eco-friendly brand has the goal of being the lowest carbon emitter, on a per-pair basis, in the shoe industry. What’s more, in 2019, the company imposed a carbon tax on itself to become completely carbon neutral.

When she’s out and about, Hale can often be found clad in leggings and sneakers, with go-to kicks including styles from Nike, Adidas and APL. For red carpet appearances, the “Scream 4” star unsurprisingly opts for a more glamorous look — and adds some extra height to her petite 5-foot-2 frame — with soaring heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. In addition to making a statement with her on- and off-duty wardrobe choices, Hale has also parlayed her fame into a few brand partnerships, including a 2014 clothing collaboration with Hollister as well as a 2016 appointment as creative director of Casetify.

