Lucy Hale’s Teal Leggings & Leopard-Print Sneakers Upgrade the Athleisure Look

Lucy Hale opted for a sporty-chic ensemble as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday.

The “Katy Keene” star embraced the athleisure trend in a fitted black ripped tank top, worn with teal high-waisted leggings. She accessorized with a black face mask, Ray-Ban sunglasses and a white handbag.

Lucy Hale wears teal leggings and tank top with Adidas sneakers in L.A., June 13. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, Hale wore Adidas’ Edge Lux 3. The women’s-specific sneaker has a rounder heel to craddle the foot, along with a lightweight stretch mesh upper and spring-like cushioning. The shoe — which also has won over other famous fans including Jennifer Lopez and Lauren Bushnell — adds a height boost of about 1.2 inches.

A close-up look at Lucy Hale’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Fans can snag the silhouette in the black and gray leopard-print colorway chosen by Hale now from Adidas.com, where it retails for $85.

Adidas Edge 3 Lux CREDIT: Courtesy

Hale herself has stepped out in her Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers before. For instance, the “You Sound Good to Me” singer paired the shoes with bold pink cherry blossom leggings from Ultracor on a June 7 walk with her dog, Elvis.

Lucy Hale out and about in L.A. wearing Ultracor leggings and Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers, June 7. CREDIT: MEGA

When she’s off-duty, Hale can often be found wearing athleisure ensembles including leggings and sneakers, previously stepping out in kicks from the likes of Nike, APL and Allbirds. For red carpet appearances, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum unsurprisingly opts for a more glamorous look — and adds some extra height to her petite 5-foot-2 frame — with soaring heels from labels such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

As well as continuously making a statement with her on- and off-duty wardrobe choices, Hale has also parlayed her fame into a few brand partnerships. For instance, the A-lister partnered with Hollister on a clothing range in 2014, and she was in 2016 appointed as creative director of Casetify.

