Lucy Hale’s Chic Dog-Walking Look Includes Sheer Leggings & Elevated Nikes

Lucy Hale has cracked the code to comfy-chic dog walking style.

The 30-year-old actress was spotted walking her pup, in Los Angeles today in a chic athleisure look. Hale wore a cropped white T-shirt and black leggings. For a fun twist, the leggings featured sheer paneling across the front, with multiple layers in various levels of transparency.

Lucy Hale walks out and about in Los Angeles on May 6. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Hale’s Nike Renew Run sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Katy Keene” lead sported Nike Renew Run sneakers in a sleek black-and-white color palette that matched the rest of her outfit. The running shoe features a durable rubber outsole, a dual-density midsole with Lunar foam cushioning underfoot and a breathable mesh upper. A TPU-outlined Swoosh design completes the look. Consumers can snag the style now on Nike’s website, where it is marked down from $90 to just $72.

Nike Renew Run CREDIT: Courtesy

Hale completed her look with Ray-Ban sunglasses, delicate gold jewelry and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bum bag. She wore Air Pods in her ears. Hale’s dog, a maltipoo named Elvis (who has his own Instagram account) walked beside her on a pink leash.

Lucy Hale walks out and about in Los Angeles on May 6. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Over the years, Hale has perfected the athleisure look, often stepping out in leggings and sneakers. Among the “Pretty Little Liars” alum’s past worn sneaker styles are the Adidas Ultraboost, the APL TechLoom Phantom and the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus. For talk show appearances and the red carpet, the “You Sound Good to Me” singer unsurprisingly upgrades her look, choosing heels from the likes of Gisueppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through the gallery to see how celebs style their leggings.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.