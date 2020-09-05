Lucy Hale Arrives in a Red Minidress With Sandals at Race to Erase MS Charity Event

Lucy Hale and Katie Welch at the Drive In to Erase MS fundraiser.

Several stars attended the reimagined Race to Erase MS fundraiser last night in Pasadena, Calif.

Renamed Drive-In to Erase MS, the 27th annual charity event aims to raise funds to find the treatment and ultimate cure of multiple sclerosis. For 2020, the gala was turned into a drive-in concert to adhere to guidelines that promote social distancing during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Most stars put on casual but polished looks for the concert event. Lucy Hale opted for a red mini dress with puffed sleeves and a pair of classic two-strap sandals. She posed alongside singer Katie Welch, who wore a blue long-sleeved polka dot dress complete with white ankle booties. Both stars adhered to the event’s guidelines and wore cloth-covered masks.

Lucy Hale and Katie Welch at the Drive-In to Erase MS fundraiser. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/PMC

Other appearances included “World of Dance” judge Derek Hough, who posed next to his girlfriend and fellow dancer Hayley Erbert on the red carpet.

Hough wore a classic white T-shirt with gray cropped pants and matching white slip-on shoes. While Hayley rocked a lime green one-shouldered dress and wavy hair for the drive-in charity event.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert at the Drive-In to Erase MS fundraiser. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/PMC

Other stars included actress Victoria Justice, Race to Erase MS founder, Nancy Davis and award-winning musician Andy Grammer, who performed onstage during the concert portion of the evening.

Victoria Justice at the Drive In to Erase MS fundraiser. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/PMC

In addition to live music, this year’s fundraiser paid tribute to founder Nancy Davis’s late son, Jason Davis, who was honored with a Medal of Hope for his lifetime contributions. The mother and son team founded the nonprofit Cure Addiction Now, before Jason passed away.

Nancy founded the Race to Erase MS in 1993 after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1991. Over the years celebrities such as Gwen Stefani, Kris Jenner and Tommy Hilfiger have made appearances at previous galas. The event continues to be star-studded despite the COVID-19’s effect on live events.