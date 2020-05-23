Lucy Hale’s Raspberry Leggings Are the Colorful Solution to Her Neutral Outfit

While on a socially-distanced run yesterday, Lucy Hale demonstrated her commitment to health and safety with a simple ensemble. For the short outing in L.A., she wore a loose-fitting, racerback light-gray tank top layered with a darker gray sports bra and a pair of raspberry-pink knitted leggings. She accessorized her workout look with thin gold layered necklaces and an embroidered white face mask.

CREDIT: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

As for footwear, the 30-year-old actress wore a pair of gray Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers. They feature the brand’s signature Primeknit textile on the upper portion of the shoe, flexible Stretchweb outer sole, and Response Boost midsole. The nearly sold-out shoes retail for $180 and are still available in select sizes on Bloomingdales.com.

The “Katy Keene” star has been an avid wearer of this sneaker. In January 2020, Hale opted for this same footwear choice and styled them with a pair of P.E. Nation black leggings and a coordinating leather biker jacket.

And she has been spotted wearing similar styles many times during her socially-distanced workouts, too. On May 16, the “Pretty Little Liars” star opted for a pair of APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) TechLoom Wave Sneakers in the black colorway. On the day before, May 15, Hale chose these same APL shoes.

From these sightings, we see that a neutral mesh sneaker, paired with leggings and her trusted white face mask, seems to be one of the actress’ go-to uniforms for 2020.

For those who don’t want to wait for these sneakers to come back in stock, shop these similar styles.