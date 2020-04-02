Lucy Hale’s PJ Shorts + Ugg Slipper Sandals Are the Most Relatable Quarantine Style

In the coronavirus era, fashion is all about being comfortable and cozy — and Lucy Hale’s latest look hit the mark.

The “Katy Keene” star stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a crewneck sweater and charcoal gray pajama shorts.

Lucy Hale in Ugg slippers in Los Angeles on April 1. CREDIT: Splash News

The sleepwear theme continued down to Hale’s footwear, a pair of Ugg Fuzz Yeah slipper sandals in the “Mariposa” colorway. The Fuzz Yeah features double straps with a buckle accent for a chic look. It is made of lamb fur, with a sheepskin-lined footbed and supportive rubber sole. The slip-on silhouette adds a slight height boost for the wearer courtesy of a 1.5-inch heel with a 1-inch platform. Zulily.com stocks the Fuzz Yeah “Mariposa” for $47.

In the mid ’00s, Ugg hit its peak popularity as its “ugly” shoes became a must-have for fashionistas, and as more people stay home amidst the coronavirus crisis, Ugg seems poised to make a comeback. Last month, global fashion search engine Lyst reported that Ugg was one of the most searched brands for stay at home fashion in the U.S. The brand had already won over celebrity fans such as Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez.

If Hale’s exact choice of Ugg slides is no longer available in your size, consider shopping one of the brand’s other cozy options below.

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah, $100 to $110.

To Buy: Ugg Fuzzette Slipper, $90.

To Buy: Ugg Oh Yeah, $100.

