Lucy Hale’s Neon Pink Tank Brightens Up Her Leggings & Nike Sneakers During Hike

By Ella Chochrek
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale went for a comfy-chic look today as she headed on a hike in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress wore a neon pink tank top teamed with dark gray high-waisted leggings.

Lucy Hale, pink tank top, gray leggings, nike renew run sneakers, street style, celebrity style, fashion, is pretty in pink as she is seen hiking in Studio City. She is also wearing Nike sneakers and has bandages on both her arms just above the elbow. 11 Jun 2020 Pictured: Lucy Hale. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA679722_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lucy Hale in a pink tank top, leggings and Nike Renew Run sneakers out and about on a hike in L.A., June 11.
CREDIT: MEGA
Lucy Hale, Nike Renew Run sneakers, street style, shoe detail, los angeles, celebrity style, lucy hale
A close-up look at Lucy Hale’s Nike Renew Run sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the “Katy Keene” lead sported Nike Renew Run sneakers in a sleek black-and-white color palette. The running shoe features a durable rubber outsole, a dual-density midsole with Lunar foam cushioning underfoot and a breathable mesh upper. A TPU-outlined Swoosh design completes the look. Consumers can snag the style now on Nike’s website, where it is marked down from $90 to just $72. However, only limited sizes are available.

Nike Renew Run
Nike Renew Run
CREDIT: Courtesy

Hale completed her look with metallic-framed sunglasses and a simple necklace.

Lucy Hale in a pink tank top, leggings and Nike Renew Run sneakers out and about on a hike in L.A., June 11.
CREDIT: MEGA
During the recent quarantine, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum has been sticking with more casual fashion, frequently stepping out in leggings teamed with sneakers. The Nike Renew Run has been one of Hale’s go-to shoe choices in recent months. The “You Sound Good to Me” singer has also previously stepped out in the Adidas Edge Lux 3, the APL TechLoom Phantom and the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus.

Lucy Hale, white t shirt, sheer leggings, nike renew run, black sneakers, louis vuitton bum bag, walks her dogLucy Hale out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 06 May 2020
Lucy Hale walks out and about wearing the Nike Renew Run in Los Angeles on May 6.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Lucy Hale, leggings, t-shirt, nike renew run sneakers, quay sunglasses, celebrity style, lululemon bag, Lucy Hale out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 May 2020
Lucy Hale wears leggings and Nike Renew Run sneakers in L.A., May 25.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

While her off-duty style tends to be pretty causal, Hale unsurprisingly tends to opt for a much more dressed-up aesthetic while on-duty for awards shows, press promos and other appearances, choosing high heels from the likes of Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti. In addition to inspiring fans with her wardrobe choices, Hale has also parlayed her fame into a few brand partnerships, including a 2014 clothing line with Hollister as well as a 2016 appointment as creative director of Casetify.

To get a similar look to Hale’s, shop the styles below.

Alo Yoga, pink tank top
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

To Buy: Alo Yoga New Moon Tank, $48.

Lululemon, leggings
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

To Buy: Lululemon Align Pant, $98.

adidas, black, white, running shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Qt Racer Running Shoe, $55 (was $65).

Click through the gallery to see Lucy Hale’s best athleisure street style outfits.

