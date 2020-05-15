Lucy Hale Exercises in Floral Leggings, Crop Top + Two Different Pairs of Sneakers

Lucy Hale debuted yet another colorway of leggings yesterday in an athleisure-chic dog walking look.

The “Katy Keene” star owns a wide variety of workout-ready bottoms in every shade from neutral black to bright green, and now, pink florals. Her Beyond Yoga tights included a striped top band and pops of purple petals, available for $99 at Amazon.com.

Topped with a heathered gray crop top and Ray-Ban shades, the actress covered up with a protective face mask that she only removed to sip her coffee.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, May 14. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer view of Lucy Hale’s APL sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

To tackle the winding roads of Los Angeles, Hale slipped on a pair of APL (Atheltic Propulsion Labs) TechLoom Wave sneakers with textured uppers and endless layers of laces. Made for movement, the stretch rebound of the TechLoom upper aligns with your step with an internal cage for support; an integrated Phantom lace loop system also allows you to tuck away your laces for a hidden, seamless feel.

The actress’ choice of colorway retails for $225 at APL.com.

Her APL pair wasn’t the only black and white sneaker Hale stepped out in yesterday, though. When taking her dog for a walk later in the day, she changed into a chunkier style from Nike.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, May 14. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The brand’s React Infinity Run Flyknit running shoes include a textured sole. Her Nike shoes feature durable, lightweight Flyknit uppers and React foam midsole cushioning for a stable feel. The pair retails for $160 at Macys.com.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, May 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Lucy Hale’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Oftentimes, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna favors leggings and athletic-wear over formal apparel. For her talk show appearances and red carpet occasions, though, the 30-year-old transforms into glam styles paired with heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

