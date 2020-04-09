Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lucy Hale Shows How to Turns Pajamas Into Daytime Wear With Classic Converse Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Lucy Hale’s latest quarantine look shows an easy hack of how to turn your nighttime pajamas into a daytime look.

The “Katy Keene” lead actress shared a photo of herself and her dog on Instagram Stories, writing that the two were “discussing if we are puzzling, doing the work I put off, or napping.” In the picture, Hale shows off her at-home style in a speckled white long-sleeve top and a pair of pink and purple floral lounge pants.

She topped off the look with a set of classic white $55 Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. By simply adding footwear to her pajama ensemble, the 30-year-old gave the look a more put-together feel that would be acceptable for running to the grocery store or taking the dog out for a quick walk.

lucy hale, instagram, sneakers, converse, dog, pajamas
Lucy Hale’s Instagram story.
CREDIT: Instagram
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars. $55
Buy it

Always a fan of a relaxed ensemble, Hale has kept her quarantine style ultra relatable throughout the past few weeks under stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles. On April 1, she stepped out in a crewneck sweater and charcoal gray pajama shorts, all matched to Ugg Fuzz Yeah slipper sandals in the “Mariposa” colorway.

Lucy Hale, pajama shorts, legs, celebrity style, fashion, ugg slipper sandals, picks up after her dog Elvis this afternoon in Los Angeles. The actress was a good neighbour by cleaning after her dog's mess. She mentioned on her Instagram that it's his 4th birthday today. Earlier in the day she had bed head as she had to move her car in the early morning for construction workersPictured: Lucy HaleRef: SPL5160126 010420 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Lucy Hale in Ugg slippers in Los Angeles on April 1.
CREDIT: Splash News

She also made a vital grocery run on March 25 wearing an all-black ensemble with Vans Slip-On sneakers that resembled the pattern of a picnic tablecloth.

lucy hale, grocery run, los angeles, sweatshirt, leggings, sneakers, checkerboard, red, vans
Lucy Hale makes a grocery run in Los Angeles, March 25.
CREDIT: MEGA

If you’re a fan of Hale’s white high-top sneaker look, we found a few other similar styles that you can shop now.

koio, sneakers, white, high top
CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

To Buy: Koio Primo Triple White Sneakers, $298.

vans, sneakers, white, high
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0, $70.

blowfish malibu, sneakers, white, high
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Blowfish Malibu Fruitcake Sneakers, $22.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and more stars who love their Converse sneakers.

