Lucy Hale Plays in the Snow Wearing Amazon’s Best-Selling Coat That’s Now on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lucy Hale’s winter coat is setting the Internet abuzz, and for good reason.

The actress took to Instagram to show off her winter-ready look as she played in the snow with her pup, Elvis. Among her winter wear, which included a pair of lug sole snow boots and an oatmeal-colored knit cap, she wore the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, a coat with quite the cult following.

The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is loved by many, including celebrities such as Oprah, Emma Stone and Naomi Watts. The coat even has an Instagram page of its own, dedicated to the fans who can’t get enough of the oversized jacket.

The faux fur puffer is now 40% off on Amazon.com in several colorways, including the army green rendition worn by the actress today.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $150 (was $245); Amazon.com.

Equipped with six large pockets, a fuzzy faux fur-lined hood and side zippers, the oversized jacket is comfortable, functional and stylish. The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is made with soft eiderdown on the inside and features water-resistant, windproof fabric on the outside. And the best part? It can be worn with just about anything, from leggings to jeans.

It’s no wonder that the coat has so many fans, including celebrities like Hale. The “Pretty Little Liars” alumnus prioritizes comfort and functionality as key elements when it comes to her personal style while off-duty.

Other brands Hale is known to love include Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers and Lululemon Align Pant 28 leggings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

To buy: Lululemon Align Pant 28, $98; Lululemon.com.

Want to see more of Lucy Hale’s athleisure style? Click through our gallery of Lucy Hale’s Best Streetstyle Athleisure Looks.